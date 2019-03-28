|
Hickman Robert Arthur
(Bob) Passed away at his home in Sprotbrough on
16th March 2019, aged 74.
Much loved Husband of Georgina.
Loving Dad of Helen, Rob and Mike. Devoted Grandad and Great Grandy.
Bob will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd April at 12.20pm.
No flowers by request however there will be a collection plate available for donations towards Donmentia.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster
Tel 01302 789 788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
