Coope Mr Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully
at St John's Hospice
on 1st February, 2019, aged 76.
Loving husband of the late Vivien Coope. Much loved dad of Jason
and Julian, cherished grandad to
Hannah, Alexis and Chelsea.
A funeral service will be held
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 2.40 p.m.
By request, family flowers only, donations can be made in Bob's memory to St John's Hospice.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, DN4 0RB
Tel 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
