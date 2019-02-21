Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Coope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Coope

Notice Condolences

Robert Coope Notice
Coope Mr Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully
at St John's Hospice
on 1st February, 2019, aged 76.
Loving husband of the late Vivien Coope. Much loved dad of Jason
and Julian, cherished grandad to
Hannah, Alexis and Chelsea.
A funeral service will be held
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 2.40 p.m.
By request, family flowers only, donations can be made in Bob's memory to St John's Hospice.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, DN4 0RB
Tel 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.