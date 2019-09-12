|
|
|
WARD Richard Michael (Formerly of Doncaster and Huddersfield)
Died suddenly in Hospital on
2nd September. A treasured and loving Husband to Pam and devoted Dad, Grandpa, Father-in-law and Brother.
A Committal Service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium Scarborough for
Family and close friends on
Monday 16th September at 12 Noon,
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough at 1.00pm.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
1-5 Prospect Road, Scarborough.
Tel 01723 501001
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019