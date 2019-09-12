Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Bernard & Sons
1-5 Prospect Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 7JP
01723 817181
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ward

Notice Condolences

Richard Ward Notice
WARD Richard Michael (Formerly of Doncaster and Huddersfield)
Died suddenly in Hospital on
2nd September. A treasured and loving Husband to Pam and devoted Dad, Grandpa, Father-in-law and Brother.
A Committal Service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium Scarborough for
Family and close friends on
Monday 16th September at 12 Noon,
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough at 1.00pm.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
1-5 Prospect Road, Scarborough.
Tel 01723 501001
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.