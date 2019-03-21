|
McMahon Renee Peacefully on the 12th March
after a short illness and of Armthorpe aged 85 years.
A devoted wife to the late Marshall McMahon and a much loved mum, gran, great gran, a dear sister,
mother in law and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
At Rest
The funeral service will take place at
St Leonard & St Marys Church, Armthorpe on Friday 29th March at 12.15 followed by the committal at Rands Lane Cemetery at 1.00pm.
By request family flowers only please,
but donations gratefully received to Ward 3 DRI. A donation plate will be provided at the church.
Enquiries to Carpenter funeral services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
