Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
14:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Paddey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Paddey

Notice Condolences

Reginald Paddey Notice
Paddey Reginald Leonard Joseph
(Reg) Passed away on Wednesday 17th July
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Joan. A much
loved gentleman, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only by request please, donations may be made to
The White Church.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.