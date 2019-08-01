|
|
|
Paddey Reginald Leonard Joseph
(Reg) Passed away on Wednesday 17th July
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Joan. A much
loved gentleman, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only by request please, donations may be made to
The White Church.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019