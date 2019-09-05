|
WHALLEY Raymond
'Ray' Peacefully on
23rd August 2019,
at home with his family at his side and of Rossington, aged 71 years.
The much loved husband of
Denise Whalley, also a much loved dad, grand dad, father in law, brother, uncle and friend to many, who will be
sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 16th September at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at
11.00 am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired in lieu
to Doncaster Cancer Detection
Trust towards a new biopsy
machine at DRI c/o W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019