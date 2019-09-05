Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Whalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Whalley

Notice Condolences

Raymond Whalley Notice
WHALLEY Raymond
'Ray' Peacefully on
23rd August 2019,
at home with his family at his side and of Rossington, aged 71 years.
The much loved husband of
Denise Whalley, also a much loved dad, grand dad, father in law, brother, uncle and friend to many, who will be
sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 16th September at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at
11.00 am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired in lieu
to Doncaster Cancer Detection
Trust towards a new biopsy
machine at DRI c/o W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.