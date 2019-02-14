|
SCHOLES Raymond John
(Ray) Passed away suddenly at home on 25th January and of Barnby Dun,
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Carole, loving dad of the late Andrew, loving stepfather to the late Ira
also a dear uncle.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 19th February at 2pm, no flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a plate will be provided at Rose Hill. Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons, Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
