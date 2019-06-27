|
EMSON Raymond Peacefully, on 23rd June,
in Stenson Court Nursing Home and of Balby,
aged 97 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Nancy Emson, dear dad of
Lizbeth and David and
father-in-law of Trev and Sandy,
also, the much loved granda of
Rachel, Owen and Richard,
great granda of Hugh, Lydia and Luca and a treasured brother.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 11th July 2019
at St. Peter's Church, Warmsworth
at 11.00 am, followed by interment at Warmsworth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
