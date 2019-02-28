Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:00
Redhouse Cemetery
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:15
St. Laurence's Church
Adwick-le-Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Brown

Notice Condolences

Raymond Brown Notice
BROWN Raymond
(Curly) Passed away peacefully on
February 22nd at
China Cottage Nursing Home, Carcroft, formerly of Woodlands, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Norma.
Dear Father of Beverley and the late Tracey, also a Dear Brother and Grandad.
"Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 11th March at
St. Laurence's Church,
Adwick-le-Street at 1.15pm
followed by Interment at Redhouse Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.