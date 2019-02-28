|
|
|
BROWN Raymond
(Curly) Passed away peacefully on
February 22nd at
China Cottage Nursing Home, Carcroft, formerly of Woodlands, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Norma.
Dear Father of Beverley and the late Tracey, also a Dear Brother and Grandad.
"Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 11th March at
St. Laurence's Church,
Adwick-le-Street at 1.15pm
followed by Interment at Redhouse Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
