Raymond Bellamy

Raymond Bellamy Notice
BELLAMY Raymond (Ray) On Tuesday 26th November 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Irene, much loved Dad of John and Lynne, Father-in-law of Debbie. Dearly loved Grandad of Ellie. Also a Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at
St Nicholas Parish Church, Thorne,
1-00pm followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster 2-20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be accepted
between Leukemia and Fire Fly.
Enquiries - Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne.
Tel - 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
