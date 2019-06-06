|
|
|
BASON Raymond
(Ray) Passed away
24th May 2019 at the
Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 86 years.
Beloved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, relation and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th June at 10:40am,
followed by a celebration of
Ray's life at the Hawthorne Club.
He will be sadly missed by all who
were lucky enough to know him.
Family flowers only, a donation box
will be available throughout the day.
Enquiries to: The Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
