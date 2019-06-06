|
|
|
FITZGERALD Ray Passed away peacefully on
May 30th, in St John's Hospice and of Howden Avenue, Skellow,
aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Kath Fitzgerald, dear Dad of Alan and Beth, also a dear Father-in-law of Tracy, Grandad of Gareth, Alex and Liam and Great Grandad of Aubree.
"Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 14th June at St Michael's Church, Skellow at 1.15pm followed by interment at Redhouse Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St John's Hospice, a collection plate will be available in Church.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
