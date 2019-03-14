|
Hobson RAMON NEIL
(Ray) (Hobbo) Former Coach of Cantley FC and a football referee, peacefully in hospital on 3 rd March 2019, aged 86 years.
The beloved Husband of Hilda,
Father of Linda, Ray will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Tuesday 2nd April at 9.00am followed by burial at Arksey Cemetery at 10.00am. Family flowers only by request please but, if desired, donations may be made to Children with Cancer, a collection box will be provided at the Chapel.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
