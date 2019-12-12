Home

Phyllis Taylor

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Phyllis (Retired District Nurse
of Edlington, formerly of Balby and now Norton)

Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on the
6th December 2019, aged 77 years.
A dear Wife, Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma,
Phyllis will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 23rd December at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Campsall at 12.30pm, followed by committal service at Rose Hill Crematorium
at 2.00pm.
Co-operative Funeralcare,
207A Skellow Road, Skellow,
Doncaster. Telephone 01302727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
