Allott Philomena
(Phyllis) Died peacefully on the
17th May 2019, aged 90
with her family present.
She lived in Cantley for over 60 years, with her late husband Stan.
They were stalwart members of
St Paul's Church, Cantley.
Before retiring she worked in the
Co-op Danum store for many years. Requiem mass at St Paul's Church,
Cantley on Thursday 6th June 2019
at 11.15am followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium. At Phyllis's request informal wear please.
Family flowers only, but donations
may be made in Phyllis's name to
the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
