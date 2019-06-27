|
|
|
DAVISON Phillip Passed away peacefully on the
14th June 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Sylvia Davison, loving Dad to Jane and Gary. Grandad to Ryan, Lucy, Thomas, Kyle and Tyler, Brother & Friend to many.
A service will take place at Rosehill Crematorium on Thursday 4th July at
11.40 followed by refreshments at
The Owston, Doncaster Road.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society, if desired.
All enquiries to J Young & Son Funeral Directors Tel. 01302707737.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
