The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
13:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Philip Lynch Notice
Lynch Philip Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 4th December 2019,
aged 77 years in Oldfield House,
Stainforth - formerly of
Sunnyside, Edenthorpe.
A much loved brother of Kathleen, uncle of David and Kathy and
great uncle of Sadie.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 27th December 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request please, donations may be made in lieu to the Respiratory Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A donation box will be made available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019
