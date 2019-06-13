Home

Turners Funeral Service
9 Wembley Avenue
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN12 3LF
01709 770011
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
View Map
Philip Gill Notice
GILL Philip Passed away on
June 6th 2019, aged 95 years. A local gentleman of the Conisbrough and Warmsworth
areas, he was the devoted Husband
of the late Doris and a beloved Dad and Grandad who will be greatly missed. The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday June 20th 2019 at 1.20pm. The family welcome donations in lieu of flowers to benefit the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough.
Tel. 01709 770011
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
