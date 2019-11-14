|
|
|
WINTER Peter Peacefully on
Monday 28th October 2019,
Peter, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved dad of Jo,
loving father-in-law of T.J.
Peter was a great friend to many
and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate
Peter's life will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Monday 18th November at 11.20am.
By request, close family flowers only please. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to Age UK,
Tavis House, Tavistock Square,
London, WC1H 9NA.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB.
Tel 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019