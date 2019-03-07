Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:00
Babworth Crematorium
Retford
Peter Whatling Notice
Whatling Peter Unexpectedly on
19th February 2019,
at home and of Finningley, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Peggy Whatling, a much loved dad to Debbie and Andrew and a loving grandad to Eleanor and Alex, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 11th March 2019 at Babworth Crematorium, Retford
at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Chatsfield Suit (Garden Project), Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Enquiries to W.E Pinder & Son. Bawtry. Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
