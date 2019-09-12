|
SYKES Peter Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 68 years.
A loving husband to Barbara,
dad to Russell and Sharon.
A dear grandad.
Brother to Pam and Sandra.
Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September 2019
at 10.00am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu to Firefly.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019