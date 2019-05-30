|
Mitchinson Peter Michael (Formerly Landlord at the Railway Pub and foreman at SYPTE).
Passed away peacefully on
9th May 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband to Verena and a much loved step-father. Pete was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on 4th June 2019 at 12.20pm. Flowers are welcome, but if desired, donations may be made in Pete's name to the Lifeboat Appeal, a collection plate will be available. Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
