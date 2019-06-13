Home

POWERED BY

Services
B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Kennedy

Notice Condolences

Peter Kennedy Notice
KENNEDY Peter Member of the Thornensians Rugby Club & Hatfield Colliery Brass Band.

Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th June with his loving family by his side and of Finningley aged 68 years.
A dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, son in law and brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 10-20am. Family flowers only please but if desired donations in lieu for the Nightingale Suite at DRI, a plate provided at Rose Hill. Pete would appreciate people to wear bright colours, everyone is welcome to the Thornensians Rugby Club after the service. Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake
Tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices