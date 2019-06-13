|
KENNEDY Peter Member of the Thornensians Rugby Club & Hatfield Colliery Brass Band.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th June with his loving family by his side and of Finningley aged 68 years.
A dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, son in law and brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 10-20am. Family flowers only please but if desired donations in lieu for the Nightingale Suite at DRI, a plate provided at Rose Hill. Pete would appreciate people to wear bright colours, everyone is welcome to the Thornensians Rugby Club after the service. Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake
Tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
