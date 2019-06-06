Home

Peter Anthony
Jubb 3rd June 2006

Forever you will live on in our hearts and minds, forever you will live in our thoughts and never die, and until that day when we shall meet again,
we will continue to cherish all
our memories of you.
All our love Dot, David, Emma,
Lesley-Ann, Mark and Sammi
xxxxxxxxxxx

We wish you were still here today,
but we know that can't be so,
Grandad we love you dearly,
we just wanted to let you know.
Love from all your Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren xxxxxxxxxxxx

Remembering our loved ones.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
