JOHNSON Peter Samuel (Pete) Of Owston Ferry (formerly Bessacarr and Rossington) aged 67 years, passed away
peacefully on 1st November 2019 following a short illness.
Beloved husband of Tess, much
loved father of Peter and Camilla, dearly loved step-father to Julia and Andrew and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Pete
which will be held in St Martin's Church, Church Street, Owston Ferry, DN9 1RG on Tuesday 19th November, commencing at 10:45am, to be followed by a short committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Ascot Avenue, Cantley, DN4 6HE. Family flowers only, donations to St Martin's Church, Owston Ferry would be appreciated.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019