DUMVILLE PETER Peacefully passed away on 26th July 2019, aged 85 years and of Bentley.
Beloved Husband of Rose. Cherished Dad of Kevin, Jeannette and Melanie. Dear Father in law of Christine, Alan and Bryn. Much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rosehill Crematorium, on Friday 9th August at 4:00pm.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019