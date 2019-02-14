|
CURZON Peter
(Alec) Passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2019, in Doncaster Royal Infirmary and of Tickhill, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad to Andrew and the late Julia, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Tickhill at 2.30 pm followed by burial in the churchyard. Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to W.E.Pinder & Son,
Tel 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
