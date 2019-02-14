Home

POWERED BY

Services
B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Clegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Clegg

Notice Condolences

Peter Clegg Notice
CLEGG Peter Passed away peacefully in hospital on 5th February and of Dunscroft
aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved partner of Annette, a loving dad of Zoe and Tracey also a dear grandad, step-dad and brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 2-40pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations in lieu for Cancer Research; a plate will be provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices