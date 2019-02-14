|
CLEGG Peter Passed away peacefully in hospital on 5th February and of Dunscroft
aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved partner of Annette, a loving dad of Zoe and Tracey also a dear grandad, step-dad and brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 2-40pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations in lieu for Cancer Research; a plate will be provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
