|
|
|
RUMBELOW Peggy Peacefully on 21st September 2019, aged 83 years and
of Sprotbrough.
Beloved wife of Les. Much loved mum of Denise and Susan. Devoted nan of Kelly, Kim and Emma. Cherished great nan of Oli, Olivia, Joe and James. Dear sister of
Brian. Peggy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
11th October at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please, however,
a collection plate for donations to
Alzheimer's Society will be available
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019