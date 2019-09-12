|
PECK Peggy The Family of the late Mrs. Peggy Peck, formerly of Skellow, would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, letters and cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks are extended to staff and carers at Skellow Hall, Paul Hinds for his wonderful service and Hicklings Funeral Service for their care and support.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019