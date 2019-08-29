|
PECK Peggy Passed away peacefully on August 19th while at Skellow Hall Residential Home, formally of Skellow. Aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Cyril,
dear Mother of Paul and the late Michael and Nana of Margaret and Claire and also a Great Grandma and
Great Great Grandma.
"Dearly loved, She will be sadly missed"
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 5th September at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to a Charity in Peggy's Memory,
will be greatly appreciated.
A collection plate will be available
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019