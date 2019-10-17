|
|
|
Unthank Pearl
(née Bostock) Passed away on
26th September 2019
aged 83 years and of Kirk Sandall.
Beloved Wife of the late Derek.
Much loved Mum of Carole, Michael, Jayne and Beverley. Loving Mother in Law of Les, Angelina, Gwyn and Steve. Devoted Grandma and Great Grandma.
Pearl will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at St Andrews Church, Bolton Upon Dearne on Friday 25th October at 12:30pm followed by the committal
at Bolton Upon Dearne Cemetery.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019