|
|
|
Worrall Paul Henry Passed away peacefully on
22nd August 2019, of Armthorpe,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving dad of Sharon, the late Alan,
Paul and Sam and also a dear
father-in-law, grandad and
great grandad.
Paul will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Leonard and St Mary Church,
Armthorpe at 10am on
Thursday 5th September followed by burial at Rands Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired, donations may be
made in Paul's name to the Mallard Ward at DRI; a collection plate will
be available at the church.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019