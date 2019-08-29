Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00
St Leonard and St Mary Church
Armthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Worrall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Worrall

Notice Condolences

Paul Worrall Notice
Worrall Paul Henry Passed away peacefully on
22nd August 2019, of Armthorpe,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving dad of Sharon, the late Alan,
Paul and Sam and also a dear
father-in-law, grandad and
great grandad.
Paul will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Leonard and St Mary Church,
Armthorpe at 10am on
Thursday 5th September followed by burial at Rands Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired, donations may be
made in Paul's name to the Mallard Ward at DRI; a collection plate will
be available at the church.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.