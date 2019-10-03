Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Paul Williams Notice
Williams Paul Francis Passed away suddenly at home, with his family by his side on 21st September 2019,
aged 68 years and of Rossington.

Paul was a much loved Husband to Janet, dearly loved Dad to Paula, Brendan and Daniel, devoted Grandad to Charlie and Anna, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle and a friend to many.

The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 10th October 2019 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Paul's memory for the work of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
