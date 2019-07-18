Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Deer Paul Anthony Passed away peacefully on 14th July 2019, aged 65 years. A loving husband of Letty, wonderful Dad of Christine and Clare, step-dad of Gabby, also Grandad, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many. Funeral service to take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on 30th July at 11am followed by committal. Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster. Telephone 01302727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019
