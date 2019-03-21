|
REED Patricia
(Pat)
née Hardy Suddenly on 8th March after a long illness and of Armthorpe, aged 76 years. The dearly loved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum of Sharon, David and Andrew, a devoted grandma and great grandma, loving sister and good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 10:20am. Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations in lieu may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection
plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679.
