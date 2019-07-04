Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
13:00
St. Nicholas' Church
Bawtry
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:00
Barnby Moor Crematorium
Resources
Notice

Patricia Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Patricia Eva
'Pat' Peacefully, on June 21 st, in Brailsford House Nursing Home and of Bawtry, aged 94 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Dr Francis Johnson, dear mother of David, Andrew, Peter and Tim,
also a much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at
St. Nicholas' Church, Bawtry at 1.00 pm followed by cremation at
Barnby Moor Crematorium at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to Save The Children UK or Dementia UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019
