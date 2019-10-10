HOLMES Patricia (Pat) Sadly passed away

at home on the

24th September 2019

aged 79 years.

Beloved wife of Raymond and much loved mum of Deborah, Paul, John and James.



The Funeral Service will

take place at Rose Hill Crematorium

on Monday 14th October 2019

at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please by request. A collection plate will be available for The Alzheimer's Society,

all donations will be welcome.



Pat will be sadly missed

by her family and all who knew her.

She was married to Raymond

for 62 years and lived a good life.

Pat was a Nursing Auxiliary in the Maternity Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, she was an active woman who loved her garden, walking and horses. She was a mentor to friends and family members (our rock).



Raymond would like to invite

everyone to attend afterwards at

the Horse and Groom in Armthorpe. Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019