|
|
|
GREEN PATRICIA Sadly passed away on
6 th September 2019,
aged 71 years.
Requiem Mass for the repose
of her soul will be celebrated
at 11am on Monday 7 th October
at St. Marys Catholic Church, Maltby followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster.
Donations in memory of Patricia for Motor Neurone Disease may be left
in the collection, given to the Funeral Director or sent c/o
Maltby Independent Funeral Service,
17 Morrell Street,
Maltby S66 7LL
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019