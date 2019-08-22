|
ELLISON Patricia Carol (TRISH Angela's Florist)
Suddenly at home on Wednesday 7th August 2019, aged 63 years.
Loving Sister of Margaret, Jacqueline, Keith, Janet and Graham. Sister-in-law to Brenda, Elizabeth, Tony and Kenneth. Greatly loved Auntie and friend of many, who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 30th August 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Stainforth, 2pm, followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 3.20pm.
Family flowers only by request but if desired, donations will be accepted towards the British Heart Foundation
Enquiries: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019