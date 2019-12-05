Home

Patricia Claybourn Notice
CLAYBOURN Patricia Passed away peacefully on 23rd November, aged 91 years and of Bawtry.
A devoted wife to Dennis, beloved mother to Chris, and a much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Patricia will be sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 9th December at 11:40am Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia UK, a donation box will be provided as you leave the chapel. Enquiries to:- W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6Ql Tel; 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
