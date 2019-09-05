|
|
|
Chapman Patricia (Nee Carroll,
of Tickhill, formerly of Rossington) Passed away peacefully on
28th August. Beloved wife of
the late Joe. Loving Mum
to Stephen and Simon,
devoted Auntie and Great Auntie.
The Funeral service
and committal will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September at 9:20am.
Family flowers only by request
please but, if desired, donations may
be made to the Stroke Society UK.
A donation plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster, DN3 3DL, tel 01302 300 744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019