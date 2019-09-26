Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Richardson

Notice Condolences

Pamela Richardson Notice
Richardson Pamela (Pam)
nee Bowyer Peacefully on
22nd September surrounded by her loving family and of Intake,
aged 86 years. The dearly loved mum of David and Dennis and mum-in-law of Judy, a much loved sister of Elsie,
a devoted nana and great nana,
loving auntie and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st October at 2.20pm.
All enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.