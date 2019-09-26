|
|
|
Richardson Pamela (Pam)
nee Bowyer Peacefully on
22nd September surrounded by her loving family and of Intake,
aged 86 years. The dearly loved mum of David and Dennis and mum-in-law of Judy, a much loved sister of Elsie,
a devoted nana and great nana,
loving auntie and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st October at 2.20pm.
All enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019