|
|
|
PENDREY Olive Peacefully on Monday 8th July 2019
with her loving family by her side
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
Olive, aged 67 years of Wheatley.
Devoted wife to Malcolm,
much loved mum to Brett,
loving mother-in-law to Anne-Marie,
cherished nanna to Xanthia, Milo and Jax, respected sister, aunt and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
Will friends please meet to
celebrate Olive's life at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 22nd July at 2pm.
Donations if so desired for the
benefit of Cancer Research UK
may be left at the service or sent
c/o R. Wallace & Son,
Funeral Directors, 68 High Street,
Epworth, DN9 1EP (01427) 238065.
As this is a celebration of Olive's
life the family are encouraging
the wearing of colour.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019