|
|
|
JONES Olga Passed away peacefully
on 26th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
(Formerly of Great North Road, Woodlands)
Beloved Wife of the late Ted.
Devoted Mum of Carolyn and Ian, devoted Nan of Nathan and Elizabeth and very proud devoted Great Nan
of James and Poppy.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 29th October 2019, 12.30pm
at Lincoln Crematorium, LN4 1EF.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries regarding donations should be made to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 11 Proctors Road, Lincoln, LN2 4LA. Tel: 01522 535800
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019