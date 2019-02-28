|
|
|
Leek Norman Of Armthorpe, passed away
peacefully in hospital on the
20th February 2019, aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of Betty,
loving dad of Janet and Angela
and dear father-in-law of Tony.
Norman was also a devoted grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Leonard and St Mary Church,
Armthorpe on 11th March at 10.30am, followed by burial in Rands Lane Cemetery, Armthorpe.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe
01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More