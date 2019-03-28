|
|
|
KELSEY Norman Alfred Peacefully passed away on 19th March 2019 in the presence of his loving family at Lindsey Lodge Hospice,
Norman aged 90 years
of Belton. Re-united with his beloved wife Kathleen. A much loved uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service and committal will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Tuesday 2nd April at 12noon. Family flowers only please, however donations for thebenefit of Lindsey Lodge Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP (01427) 238065.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
