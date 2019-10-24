|
CHARTERS Norman On Monday 14th October in hospital aged 66 years.
Loving Dad of Craig and Karl; father-in-law Michelle and Zoe; much loved Grandad of Ava, Jack, Erica and Mark and dear brother of Linda.
The funeral service and committal will take place on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 1.40 pm. Family flowers only by request but if desired donations will be accepted towards Help for Heroes ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne
Tel: 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019