|
|
|
DALY Noel Nicholas 6th year anniversary of a
loving dad and grandad for
30th March 2013.
There is always a face before us,
A voice we would love to hear,
A smile we will always remember,
of a Dad we loved so dear,
Deep in our hearts lies a picture,
More precious than silver or gold,
It's a picture of our Dad,
Whose memory will never grow old.
Missing you always,
all our love for today ,
Noel Jnr, Sandra, Tyrell,
Jannaya, Maomi, Jordan
and great grandchildren xxxx
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More