Nicholas Leuchars

Notice Condolences

Nicholas Leuchars Notice
LEUCHARS Nicholas John Peacefully, in the care
of Lindsey Lodge Hospice,
on 25th February 2019,
aged 63 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara,
a loving dad, step dad, and
father in law, and a good friend
to many. Will be sadly missed.
A service to celebrate Nick's life will
be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 14th March
at 12pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in Nick's memory will benefit Prostate Cancer UK and may be made following the service or sent c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directors, Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe DN15 6PN
Tel (01724) 280082
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
